Three families donate $100 million to High Point University

The school said the money would go to funding law, nursing, optometry, and entrepreneurship schools.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Three families donated millions of dollars to High Point University.

The school received 100 million dollars in gifts in the last 30 days, according to the school President.

HPU said the money is going towards a bigger 400 million dollar plan to expand the school. The university said they are adding a school of law, optometry, nursing, and entrepreneurship.

“Thanks to Dr. Qubein’s leadership, support from families such as these, operational surpluses, and university revenues, no new debt will be acquired to complete the projects,” said Robert Brown, chairman of HPU’s Board of Trustees.

The announcement comes after the HPU president raised 600 million without a campaign.

“At HPU, we’re on a rocket ship to the moon,” Dr. Qubein, HPU's President said during the announcement. “Our growth is truly a miracle with God’s hand on it. Students and families across the country appreciate that HPU delivers an education founded on values and framed with life skills. Our future has never been brighter, and our faculty and staff continue marching forward with faithful courage.”

In addition to the new schools the university will add the following:

Panther Commons Facility

New Student Houses

Campus Cottages

Parking Garage