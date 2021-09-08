Top back-to-school questions answered

The first day of school is right around the corner and many parents still have questions about how the year might look for students.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As the school year fast approaches, many parents are still wrapping their minds around all the changes. From masks to vaccines to virtual learning, schools will look different at the beginning of the year.

District leaders went back to the drawing board to figure out how to move forward in a pandemic.

Up first, do teachers have to be vaccinated?

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Dr. Sharon Contreras explains.

"We continue to encourage vaccinations, we are not mandating vaccinations but we are asking our athletes if they are not vaccinated, as well as the coaches, that they will have to take mandatory tests twice a week or once a week if the COVID rates decline," Contreras said.

Question number two, for school districts requiring masks to be worn, are there any exemptions for a child not to wear one?

"Masking is the protocol that will help us the most," Contreras said.

A district spokesperson with Guilford County School sent the following statement:

"Students with disabilities or documented medical conditions may apply for a waiver. The determination is made on a case-by-case basis. There are no blanket or automatic exemptions or waivers. Parents may request an exemption through their child’s school. Reasonable accommodations are made on an individual, case-by-case basis after the student’s medical records and documentation have been reviewed and once a student has been determined eligible for services."

Another frequently asked question is, is it too late for my child to make the switch to virtual learning?

"If they hadn't enrolled by the deadline they cannot enroll otherwise we would have to pull teachers and change classes for all other students for the non-virtual schools and that caused so much distribution last year," Contreras said. "The constant changing of classes we just cannot do that this year."

As for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, parents can still request their student enroll in the virtual academy by calling student assignment. It will be looked at on a case-by-case basis.

One viewer from our Facebook page sent in the following question:

"What are the steps you're going to take when infections spread in the schools?"

The state health tool kit has several scenarios online. It depends on several things like vaccination status and symptoms.