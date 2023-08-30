Toxic mold found at 2 ABSS schools, remediation underway, district says

Environmental inspectors did additional testing at Cummings High School and Broadview Middle School and found a toxigenic mold called Chaetomium.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance-Burlington Schools officials, county commissioners, and the county's state delegation are meeting Wednesday morning to figure out ways to fix mold issues at several schools, and now, they're dealing with a type of toxic mold that was discovered at two of the affected schools.

ABSS said Environmental Inspectors did additional tests in several schools and discovered toxic mold at Cummings High School and Broadview Middle School. Remediation efforts are now underway at both schools.

The type of toxic mold found is called Chaetomium, which typically results from invasive water damage over time, according to inspectors.

ABSS has accelerated testing. As of Wednesday morning, most of the schools have been tested. The protocols are different from toxic mold, which includes both cleaning and removing sheetrock, furniture, and other building materials impacted.

To date, two schools have been remediated: Andrews and Newlin Elementary Schools.

More than 700 workers from Builder Services of NC started work Tuesday.

Remediation is currently underway at:

Broadview Middle

Cummings High

Williams High

Eastlawn Elementary

Haw River Elementary

Additional crews will be at the following locations later Wednesday:

Western High

Western Middle

Southern Middle

Sylvan Elementary

Garrett Elementary

South Mebane Elementary

Eastern High School

Mold remediation will also be needed at E.M. Holt and Alexander Wilson.

The ABSS Board of Education, Alamance County Commissioners, and the County's state delegation will reconvene their joint meeting Wednesday at ABSS Central Services.

