GREENSBORO, N.C. — N.C. A&T has a new place to recruit for three master’s programs: AT&T’s workforce of 250,000 employees.

The school and the telecom giant are finishing the second year of a partnership that offers employees the opportunity to study online for the MBA, Master of Science in Technology Management, and Master of Science in Information Technology.

Most of these students will need a year-and-a-half or two years to complete their degrees.

To read more about the education partnership and the impact it's having on Triad students and workers, click here for the full story on the Triad Business Journal's website.

