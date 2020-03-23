GREENSBORO, N.C. — Schools across the Triad are shut down amid the coronavirus outbreak, and thousands of students are waking up Monday morning to get ready for their first day of classes online.

Alamance-Burlington and Winston Salem Forsyth County schools have already started online learning, but Monday is the first day for Guilford County Schools.

Alamance-Burlington students started e-learning last week. Chromebooks were handed out to all high school students, and lower grades were sent home with homework packets.

Winston-Salem Forsyth County students also moved to at home learning last week. They're using an online home school portal called Power School. They have step by step instructions and help on their school website.

Monday, GCS will start using Canvas. It's a program that students can get their lessons and ask teachers questions.

Administrators understand not everyone has a device or access to internet. They say they want parents to make sure they alert the school principal if that's the case. The district has ordered thousands of tablets that are set to arrive at the end of the month.

This is a stressful time for many and one home school mom has advice for parents and students navigating this new normal.

She said take advantage of online resources. There are websites, educational YouTube videos, and daily tasks that can become lessons. She also said learning at home doesn't have to be school at home. Make time for fun lessons in the kitchen and playing outside.