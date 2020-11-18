'Transmission took place off campus' |Triad private schools deal with COVID-19 clusters

Officials say a cluster is five or more people and Greensboro Day School has 17 students in isolation.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Triad private school is experiencing it’s first cluster, as coronavirus numbers continue to climb across the state.

Officials said a cluster is 5 or more people, and Greensboro Day School has 17 students currently in isolation.

Sixteen of the schools 17 coronavirus cases are high schoolers, so now every upper classmen is learning remotely.



That means about 300 of the schools 800 students won’t be back on campus until at least Nov. 30.

Head of school Tracie Catlett said they made this move because of students choices outside of the classroom.

“After contact tracing was completed it was revealed that the transmission took place off campus or after the regular school day hours,” Catlett said.

Catlett said since basketball is a high risk sport their teams will go fully remote until the end of the semester.

Middle and elementary students will keep learning on campus.

Catlett said they’re going to keep all CDC protocol in place and continue to use their air filtration system.

“All of that’s working it's great,” Catlett said. “What we can’t control is what our families are doing outside of school."

Greensboro Day isn’t the only private school making adjustments as cases rise across the state.

Gospel Light Christian School in Forsyth County made a Facebook post that said they’re closing for 2 weeks to deep clean, because of the rise in virus exposure.

Caldwell Academy has less than 5 positive cases right now.

But they plan to try a day of all remote learning in December, in case it’s a move they have to make in the future.

To keep from having a spike in cases after the Thanksgiving holiday, Greensboro Day will ask families to fill out a check list to self assess if they’ve participated in high risk activities.