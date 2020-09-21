Triad school districts to discuss next steps for learning models this week

The Randolph County School Board will talk about the plan for K-5 students at Monday night's meeting.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — At least three Triad school districts are set to discuss, and potentially decide on how its students will be learning next after the governor announced districts can opt for Plan A last week.

The Randolph County School Board will be the latest to discuss the next steps for elementary school students at its board meeting Monday night.

A spokesperson for the school system said while the discussion is on the agenda, it's not clear if the board will make a final decision.

Randolph County Schools is currently operating under Plan B, a blended model of both in-person and remote learning.

Randolph County Schools parent Shannon Bullion, who has both a high schooler and an elementary schooler said her 6-year-old has been struggling.

Bullion said since hearing about the option to move to Plan A, her child is hoping that's what the school system will decide.

Guilford County Schools is also expecting to make a decision this week on what happens next for its students.

Under that plan, coronavirus data and key indicators, like the positivity rate, hospitalizations and Guilford County cases have to meet certain criteria, according to the district.

The board is voting on the proposal with the timeline below:

Superintendent Dr. Angela Hairston mentioned the governor's announcement to allow districts to move into Plan A at Thursday's meeting, but said the district isn't prepared to do that as of yet.

"On the heels of the governor's announcement, we cannot recommend Plan A at this time because we're just not prepared to leap from remote learning to Plan A," she said.

The board will meet virtually again on October 1. Hairston said that the meeting will have a public comment period. A vote is expected on a plan at that meeting.