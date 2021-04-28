Triad school districts push for kindergarten enrollment

Educators say kindergarten sets the foundation for a child's overall academic success.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kindergarten registration is now underway for many Triad school districts.

Guilford County Schools Chief Academic Officer Whitney Oakley said this is a critical time in a child’s life.

“Kindergarten is really important for social development,” Oakley said.

“It’s important for an early foundation in reading and math skills.”

Oakley said due to the coronavirus pandemic, school districts nationwide saw a dip in kindergarten enrollment for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

Guilford County Schools was no different.

“In Kindergarten we reached 87-percent of our projected enrollment for this year 2021,” Oakley said.

“Other grade levels averaged about a projected 98-percent enrollment. So, we did see fewer kindergarteners enroll than other grade levels.”

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools also saw this trend.

Transitions Coordinator Vanessa Osborne said the district had nearly 650 fewer kindergarteners enrolled this school year compared to the year before.

She said students at this age need to be in a hands-on learning environment.

“We really want them to know that we will do everything we can to keep their child safe in school and happy and flourishing,” Osborne said.

With the help of community outreach events, both districts are hopeful to see numbers rise in the fall.

“Individual schools do different things,” Oakley said.

“Some have done virtual tours, some have done evening programs, some have done meet this year’s kindergarteners to do Q&A with students.”

“We are out in the community, at housing developments, health fairs, we’re always out handing out information about how you can enroll your child.”