Several Triad schools adjust plans due to storms expected Thursday

Hurricane Zeta is hitting the Gulf Coast, and racing inland. By Thursday morning it'll be moving over the Triad bringing powerful winds.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Due to the possibility of high winds that could cause power outages and down trees which could also result in dangerous travel Thursday, some Triad schools have made adjustments to plans.

Hurricane Zeta is hitting the Gulf Coast, and racing inland. By Thursday morning it'll be moving over us bringing powerful winds.

Zeta hit the coast of Louisiana with 110 mph winds, making landfall around 5 pm eastern. Now, it is moving inland and won't have much time to weaken because it is moving so quickly toward our area.

Below are the schools making adjustments in lieu of the storm and inclement weather.

Davidson County Schools

Remote learning only, according to district employee, Jay Temple.

Guilford County Schools

Due to the threat of inclement weather, students in PreK and Kindergarten who are receiving face-to-face instruction on a volunteer basis will participate in remote learning on Thursday, Oct. 29. Any schedule changes will be posted to Canvas. For any questions, please contact your school.

Randolph County Schools

Randolph County Schools will be closed on Thursday

Due to the forecast of inclement weather and high winds in the middle of the day, all schools in the Randolph County School System will be closed tomorrow (10/29/20). — Randolph Co. Schools (@RandCoSchools) October 29, 2020

Rockingham County Schools

Rockingham County Schools will be all remote learning on Thursday.

Surry County Schools

Surry County Schools will operate as a remote learning day tomorrow, October 29.

"Out of an abundance of caution, tomorrow will be a remote learning day for all of Surry County Schools students. At this time, we plan for Friday, October 30, to be a face-to-face day for all K-5 students and a B day for all students in grades 6-12," said Tracey Lewis, Director of Communications at Surry County Schools.

Mount Airy City Schools

Mount Airy City Schools will be closed on Thursday with no remote learning.

Lexington City Schools

Lexington City Schools will be all remote learning on Thursday.

Stokes County Schools

Stokes County Schools will be all remote learning on Thursday.

Yadkin County Schools

Yadkin County Schools will be all remote learning on Thursday.

Elkin City Schools