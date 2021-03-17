'It’s like the first day of school' | More Triad students return to the classroom in-person full time

State officials came to an agreement on school re-opening. By the end of March, some Triad school districts will have all students back in the classroom full time.

ASHEBORO, N.C. — North Carolina Democrats and Republicans came to an agreement on re-opening schools last week.

State officials agreed to move all elementary schools to Plan A, and gave districts the option to bring middle and high school students back full time as well.

By the end of March, some Triad school districts will have all students back in the classroom full time.

Virtual learning had put stress on some kids and parents.

Come Monday, some students and parents can breathe a sigh of relief because Triad Pre-k through 5th-grade students will return for all in-person learning.

After learning with some virtual and in-person instruction since October, Asheboro City Schools will welcome Prek-5th grade back four days a week.

Rockingham County Schools will allow the same grades back five days a week.

Both districts with minimal social distancing.

Mask rules and other Department of Health and Human Services guidelines will be followed.

Rockingham County Schools Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction Charles Perkins said about 40% of parents have opted for virtual learning.

“We'll be working up until the 22nd, we're adjusting bus routes and working with parents on if those fully virtual want to come back we're having to make plans with rosters and things of that nature, “ Perkins said. “ It’s like the first day of school in August, we’re excited."

Perkins said they are looking at summer programs to get students caught up, with the help of state funding.

Asheboro City Schools 5th grade teacher, Laura King said she’s excited to see students she hasn’t seen all year.

“I’m looking forward to the conversations we have and questions they ask,” King said. “I love to do hands on stuff with science and that's been difficult to do.”

About 20% of students at Asheboro City Schools are virtual.

Pre-k through 5th grade are learning in person full time in Guilford County.

In Winston Salem they're learning in person four days a week.

As far as grades 6th-12th, Rockingham County school students will return for all in person learning March 30th.