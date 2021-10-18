Triad universities react to the death of Colin Powell

High Point University, NC A&T State University, and Wake Forest University all paid honor to the 84-year-old who died from COVID-19 complications.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Multiple universities in the Triad are honoring the life of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell after he died Monday.

High Point University, NC A&T State University, and Wake Forest University are all paying honor to the 84-year-old who died from COVID-19 complications.

“Colin Powell was not only an outstanding leader of the highest order; he was an incredible example to young people across the nation – a trailblazer in the roles of Secretary of State and National Security Advisor,” NC A&T Chancellor Harold Martin said. “He was truly one of a kind. I will always remember his quiet leadership and dignity. On behalf of North Carolina A&T, we wish the Powell family comfort and peace during this difficult time. Our prayers are with them.”

Wake Forest University expressed their condolences in a news release.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of General Colin L. Powell,” Wake Forest wrote in a news release.

Powell was the university’s 2004 commencement speaker.

“When people are suffering, and you can help them, you help them,” Powell said. “You act. You do what’s right. That’s the American way.”

He received an honorary doctor of laws degree.

News 2 spoke with the university's Board of Trustees Vice Chair Dr. Herman Eure, who placed the graduation hood on Powell.

"I now understood the command presence that a person like this had because, when you walked into a room you commanded the room. Because not only of your intellect but because of your physical stature. And then there was this sort of quiet dignity that he exuded," said Eure.

According to the university, during the pandemic, Powell participated in a virtual conversation with former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright in March 2021 as part of the university’s Face to Face Speaker Forum.

“Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with General Powell’s family, friends and those who served with him. We are grateful for General Powell’s service to our country and his example of leading with character and integrity,” Wake Forest President Susan R. Wente said.

High Point University expressed their thoughts on Powell’s death as well.

“General Powell was a dear friend and a treasured American,” HPU President Dr. Nido Qubein said.

Powell served on HPU's National Board of Advisors and delivered HPU's 2014 Commencement address.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.