COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. — According to a report from WECT, a tractor-trailer driver allegedly reached down for a cigarette before hitting a Columbus County school bus, Tuesday morning.

School officials said two adults and eight children were on the bus when the crash happened, and of them were taken to the hospital.

WECT’s report said the bus with Ransom Head Start Center in Riegelwood stopped in the westbound lanes on U.S. 74/76 to pick up a student at the time of the crash.

Chief Steve Camlin with Acme-Delco Riegelwood Fire Department said that's when the tractor-trailer driver swerved and hit the school bus.

According to Camlin, a FedEx vehicle that was behind the tractor-trailer also struck the bus, causing the bus to roll over three times during the chain-reaction crash.

Camlin said two of the children were seriously injured and the two adults were airlifted. He didn't have information on their conditions.

The report said the drivers of the tractor-trailer and the FedEx vehicle were not injured.

A state trooper on the scene said charges are pending against the tractor-trailer driver.

