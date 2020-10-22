Two Rockingham County elementary classrooms move to virtual learning after COVID-19 exposure, district says

Both classrooms will be closed for at least a week, according to the district.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's note: The video above is from Oct. 13 when Rockingham County Schools decided not to move forward with bringing more students back to the classrooms.

A preschool and first-grade classroom were closed in Rockingham County due to COVID-19 exposure, the district said on its Facebook page Thursday.

The district said the exposure occurred at Leaksville Spray and Central Elementary Schools. Central closed one first-grade classroom and part of another class will learn virtually until next Thursday, the district said. Virtual learning will begin Friday to allow teachers time for planning, according to the district.

Leaksville Spray closed its preschool class for in-person learning Thursday through Oct. 29. Students will work remotely Thursday and begin virtual learning Friday. The students are expected to return to classrooms Monday, Nov. 2.

The district said it working closely with the health department and those who were directly exposed have been contacted.

Anyone who develops symptoms is advised to contact the school or district.

Students and guardians at the Central and Leaksville Spray were notified by the district in the following letter:

Dear RCS Families,

We have received information this morning that there has been a COVID-19 exposure that occurred in one of our first-grade classrooms at Central Elementary. We have consulted with the health department closely and they have advised us to notify all direct contacts. If you were directly exposed, you would have been notified already. We just want to be aware of this information and if you were to develop any symptoms, please notify me immediately. However, we feel confident we have notified all of the individuals that were directly exposed.

All students can engage in remote/virtual learning that are impacted by this exposure. We will close one of our first-grade classrooms and part of another class will be on virtual learning beginning today (October 22, 2020) through Thursday, October 29, 2020. Virtual learning classes for our students that were exposed will be during this time beginning Friday, October 23, 2020. Thursday, October 22nd will be a remote planning day for the impacted first-grade students. The certain first-grade students notified will return for in-person learning on Friday, October 30, 2020. We have worked hard to remain in-person but we also know that this is the right thing to do for the safety of our students and staff so that further spread does not occur. Safety is a top priority and we appreciate your support as we work very hard to keep all of our students and staff safe. Thank you for your support.

Dear RCS Families,

We wanted to let you know that we have received information this morning that there has been a COVID-19 exposure that occurred in the preschool class at Leaksville Spray Elementary. We have consulted with the health department closely and they have advised us to notify all direct contacts. Anybody that was directly exposed has already been notified. Therefore, if you have not been notified of this direct exposure, you are advised to monitor your symptoms and follow up with your health care provider if symptoms develop.