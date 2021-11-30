A vape pen laced with fentanyl was brought into Sequoyah High School in Madisonville, exposing three people.

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. — Several Monroe County emergency vehicles were seen outside Sequoyah High School Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said hours later that the incident was due to a vape pen that a 17-year-old student had on school grounds. Two school resource officers and one nurse were exposed to the pen's contents which were laced with fentanyl, according to Chris White, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office chief deputy.

Narcan was administered to all three people, according to White. All three were "stable and doing well." The student is in custody. No other students were exposed, according to White.

The incident started when a teacher called for a student to be removed after they were acting up, according to White. The vape pen fell from his person while he was taken out. The SROs picked it up and continued walking to the office.

White confirmed that it was fentanyl in a field test. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the 10th judicial district are working on the case. White said this incident was the first of this magnitude.

The TBI said that the Monroe County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency investigating the case. However, the bureau does have agents helping at the school, according to officials.

Frustrated and angered parents on social media posted they had received no formal information from the high school or Monroe County Schools about the lockdown or what had happened, but said they heard from students and staff inside the school that the lockdown was related to a vape pen filled with fentanyl.

Tenth Judicial District Attorney General Stephen Crump said crews were called in to remove fentanyl residue from the school, praising the emergency response efforts by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and the Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.

"Public safety work takes many forms. Great work by both agencies in keeping students safe," Crump said.

The job of a Drug & Violent Crime Task Force agent isn’t always about making arrests. Today the Tenth Judicial District... Posted by District Attorney General, Tenth Judicial District on Tuesday, November 30, 2021

Parents said that drug use in the school has been a growing problem. Many reached out in November to say students were seen taking drugs in the school before the recent lockdown.

Some parents said they intend to confront the Monroe County School Board about the problem during its next meeting on December 9 at 6:30 p.m.

Loudon High School said games were canceled Tuesday night against Sequoyah High School, but did not say why those games were canceled.

This story will be updated when more information from officials is available.

Information about whether classes would be held on Wednesday was not immediately available. Reporters reached out to the Monroe County School System, but the system has not responded.