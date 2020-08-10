UNC-Chapel Hill delays start of spring semester

The delay of the spring semester means students will begin classes on Tuesday, January 19.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill announced it will delay the start of the spring semester for its students.

The university made the announcement on Thursday, but other changes will also be incorporated. The delay of the spring semester means students will begin classes on Tuesday, January 19. It’s not known if classes will be in-person or online for the spring semester.

The university also announced there will not be a traditional spring break during the semester in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus. The university will instead incorporate five days either individually or in a combined cluster for students to take a break.