UNC-Chapel Hill reports new COVID-19 cluster at on-campus dorm

UNC-Chapel Hill identified the cluster at Koury residence hall. The university said each person identified, is isolating and being monitored.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — UNC-Chapel Hill announced Tuesday it’s identified a cluster of COVID-19 cases.

The university said it identified the cluster at Koury residence hall.

According to state health officials, a coronavirus cluster is five or more cases within a designated area.

“We are notifying the campus of this cluster per guidance under the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act, which establishes requirements regarding health and safety information that universities must share with their campuses,” the university said in a press release.

The university identified four clusters just last week.

Officials said each person in the cluster reported Tuesday have been identified and are isolating and being monitored.

“We have also notified the Orange County Health Department and are working with them to identify additional potential exposures,” the university said. "All residents in this living space will be given access to more information about the cluster and next steps."

The university said contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone who has come in close contact with those who've tested positive for the virus.

Officials defined close contact as anyone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes with either person not wearing a face mask.

UNC-Chapel Hill said those identified as close contact will be notified directly and given further guidance.

The university said it will continue to monitor on-campus behavior and compliance with the university’s community standards and guidelines on face masks, social distancing, gatherings and events.

