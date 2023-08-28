'This is not a normal day' | UNC shooting leaves students feeling uneasy

A UNC freshman recalls the moments her school went into lockdown after reports of a shooting on campus.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — A deadly shooting that gained national attention on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill has left students feeling uneasy.

A UNC freshman recalls the moments her school went into lockdown after reports of shots fired at Caudill Laboratories around 1:00 p.m. Monday.

WFMY News 2 crews rushed down to Chapel Hill after hearing about the shooting to learn more. Nixon Norman spoke with several students, including a UNC freshman about what they went through during the shooting.

The freshman said she was barricaded in a classroom when it happened.

"We finished class and we were supposed to be dismissed to our next class. We had about 20 minutes left of class when the alert went off. We had students go up and barricade the doors. We had everyone settled down with the lights off awaiting news," a UNC freshman shared.

She said in those moments, everyone felt terrified and didn't know what was going on at the time. They received as much news as the public.

"This is not a normal day. We'll be getting back to our dorms. I will be headed home soon and my out-of-state friends will probably be heading home with me. The majority of us don't feel safe. I understand that all precautions were taken," she shared.

She says for safety reasons, many of her classmates are looking to head off to off-campus locations.

UNC-Chapel Hill Chief of Police Brian James said the shooting suspect was taken into custody shortly after 2:30 p.m. after a faculty member was killed.

UNC police also said they're working on finding the weapon used in this shooting.

The university canceled all remaining classes for Monday and classes for Tuesday are canceled as well.

