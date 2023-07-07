UNC offers free tuition for incoming NC students whose families make less than $80K a year, chancellor says

UNC Chancellor says the school will provide free tuition for incoming students from North Carolina whose families make less than $80,000 per year.

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The UNC-Chapel Hill chancellor said the university will follow the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling that shut down the use of race in admissions.

On Friday, Chancellor Kevin M. Guskiewicz said the university will provide free tuition and required fees for incoming undergraduates from North Carolina whose families make less than $80,000 per year.

The university said it has also hired outreach officers to serve in under-resourced communities to spread awareness of its affordability in an effort to recruit students from across the state.

Chancellor Guskiewicz said the following in part of a statement he released to the university:

Dear Carolina Community,

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court held that universities across the country can no longer consider race when making admissions decisions, marking a fundamental change in the law that governs our admissions process, and that of thousands of other universities.

We will follow the Supreme Court’s decision in all respects. That means race will not be a factor in admissions decisions at the University. It also means we will comply with the Court’s ruling that an applicant’s lived racial experience cannot be credited as “race for race’s sake,” but instead under some circumstances may illuminate an individual’s character and contributions.

As we make these changes, we also will expand opportunity in continued service to the people of our state.

