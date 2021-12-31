UNC Charlotte to start spring classes remotely due to COVID-19, school says

According to the university, classes will begin as scheduled on Monday, Jan. 10, but all undergraduate and graduate classes will be delivered virtually until Monday, Jan. 24.

"While we remain committed to providing our students an on-campus experience, we must do so as safely as possible," university officials said. "By moving to virtual classes for two weeks, we hope to get past the holiday surge of the omicron variant, reduce the spread of the virus in our on-campus population and minimize disruptions to instruction."



The school said offices will remain open during this time to provide critical services.