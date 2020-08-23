UNC Charlotte will start fall semester remotely

The University announced Sunday that the university is delaying in-person instruction for undergraduates and graduates until October 1

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of North Carolina Charlotte announced Sunday that the university is delaying in-person instruction for undergraduates and graduates until October 1, instead of September 7 as previously announced.

The university will still start on online instruction on September 7, though. The change in plans for the fall semester is due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

UNCC Chancellor Sharon Gaber released the following statement:

“In recent weeks, Mecklenburg County has seen COVID-19-positive cases start to decline and public health officials are encouraged by these trends. However, the county continues to have the highest number of outbreaks and clusters in the state. While the community is making considerable progress to slow the rate of transmission, we do not want to lose this momentum.”

Chancellor Gaber said moving forward they will monitor local conditions daily, and prepared to adjust plans accordingly with public health.

"We know that in-person instruction, living on campus and engaging in student life will require each of us to take significant personal responsibility to protect our individual health, the health of others and the health of the community. This will not be easy. Parties and other events that would have been harmless a year ago now pose real dangers to ourselves and others. It is imperative for the health of our community that students and employees adhere to physical distancing guidelines, no matter where they are. Consistent with North Carolina’s phased reopening plan, social gatherings with more than 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors are not allowed, and we are working with local property managers to enforce this standard at off-campus residences.+

Students will still be allowed to move into dorms, also students already on campus will still be able to use dining services.

UNCC students weren't supposed to move back on campus till August 31, but the university is now pushing that back to September 26 to allow more time for Mecklenburg County's infection rate to stabilize, with the intent to still safely offer in-person classes this fall.

"This whole virus, you have to worry about other people and make sure everyone else is doing their part.," student Gianna Hill said. "When I'm at home with my family, I know they're all doing their part."