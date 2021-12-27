UNCG to test all on-campus students for COVID-19 following winter break

According to university officials, students, faculty and staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC-Greensboro announced Monday that they will be testing all returning students who live on campus starting Jan. 3, 2022.

According to university officials, students, faculty, and staff must be vaccinated against COVID-19 or tested weekly.

“Our commitment to keeping this community safe includes closely monitoring COVID-19 infection rates and anticipated spikes due to variants of the virus,” a university spokesperson wrote in an email.

Officials said the university enhanced safety measures by requiring face masks indoors regardless of the following:

Vaccination status

Weekly testing

Testing for COVID-19 before moving in

Back in August, the university enacted testing requirements for all students. Those who attend at least one class in person have to submit proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or participate in periodic COVID-19.

“As we learn more over the coming days and as CDC and local health department guidance evolves, we may see the need to modify our testing, safety, and operational protocols,” a school spokesperson said.

UNCG is encouraging students to get vaccinated and "boosted". Once students do so, they can upload their information to the UNCG COVID-19 vaccine portals. Faculty and staff have a separate portal to report their COVID vaccine information.