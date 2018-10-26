CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) -- Margaret Spellings is resigning as head of North Carolina's public universities and will get more than $500,000 as she leaves.

Spellings resigned Friday as president of the University of North Carolina and made clear it was her decision to quit midway through her five-year contract. Her resignation takes effect in March 2019.

An agreement approved by the university system's governing board on Friday allows Spellings to keep collecting her salary that pays her $775,000 a year until she exits and gets $500,000. She'll also get $35,000 in moving expenses.

The former U.S. education secretary took over as head of the 17-campus university system in March 2016.

She came to North Carolina after running the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas. Spellings was Bush's education secretary from 2005 to 2009 and oversaw the initial implementation of the No Child Left Behind federal education law.

