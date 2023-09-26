UNC system to hold week of virtual open houses

The virtual open houses will be from Monday, October 2 - Thursday, October 5

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — The University of North Carolina System is hosting its fourth annual Virtual Open House for prospective students, families, and high school counselors to learn more about the 16 UNC System universities.

During the week of October 2, 2023, a series of four virtual sessions will be hosted via Zoom Webinar. Admissions Counselors from each institution will share helpful information about the admissions process and current students from each university will share about their college experience and answer your questions live.

If you are a rising high school Junior, Senior, Early, or Middle College student (first-year), this event is for you!

Each session will be recorded and posted below after the event takes place.

Schedule

Session 1 - Register here.

Monday, Oct. 2 - 6-7:15 p.m.

Featuring: East Carolina University, NC State University, UNC Asheville, Winston-Salem State University

Session 2 - Register here.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 - 6-7:15 p.m.

Featuring: Fayetteville State University, UNC School of the Arts, UNC Wilmington, UNC-Chapel Hill

Session 3 - Register here.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 - 6-7:15 p.m.

Featuring: Elizabeth City State University, NC A&T State University, UNC Charlotte, Western Carolina University

Session 4 - Register here.

Thursday, Oct. 5 - 6-7:15 p.m.

Featuring: Appalachian State University, North Carolina Central University, UNC Greensboro, UNC Pembroke

