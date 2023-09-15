UNC System president recommends tuition freeze continue

​The tuition freeze would apply to the in-state undergraduate students who attend North Carolina's 16 public universities.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Peter Hans, president of University of North Carolina System, asked for next year's tuition for in-state undergraduate students not be raised, according to our CBS affiliate in Raleigh, WNCN.

The tuition freeze would apply to the in-state undergraduate students who attend North Carolina's 16 public universities.

Hans recommended the freeze to the UNC Board of Governors during their meeting Thursday.

The tuition freeze has been in effect for the last seven years for the UNC System.

The board members said they expect to vote on the matter in February.

If the tuition freeze is approved it will make it the eighth year in a row that tuition has not increased for in-state undergraduate students in the UNC System.

