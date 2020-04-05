CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The University of North Carolina Charlotte will be resuming in-person instruction this fall, but the semester won't begin as originally planned on August 24. Instead, life on campus will resume for the fall semester on September 7, two weeks later.

"We know how critical in-person instruction, hands-on learning, and activities with friends and peers are to a well-rounded student experience," Chancellor Philip Dubois said in a letter to the campus community. "As faculty and staff, we miss our interactions with students and each other, experiences that are important to maintaining the sense of community we feel deeply at UNC Charlotte."

Chancellor Dubois said when weighing the decision on when to return to in-person instruction, the university consulted both the UNC System and public health officials.

Since UNCC is located in North Carolina's largest city, school officials believe the delay will make it more likely the virus peaks in Mecklenburg County before the academic year starts.

University officials haven't yet released a full schedule for the semester, but one is in the works.

"I asked for your patience and flexibility as we worked through the change to remote classes, and I ask for it again now," Chancellor Dubois said. "There is still much to be done to ensure we are welcoming you back to campus as safely as possible."

