UNCG announced it will add Computer Science to the already impressive list of PhD programs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Big news out of the University of North Carolina Greensboro this past week.

The University announced it will offer a new PhD program in the fall of 2022. Adding to the already impressive list of PhD programs offered on campus.

The average starting salary for someone with a Doctorate in Computer Science makes it a program well-worth looking in to.

We spoke with John Kiss the Dean of the College of Arts & Sciences about what this means for the university and it's students.

"It fulfills a very important state need. There's a lot of interest in computer science. People that get PhDs in computer can get jobs immediately in both academia and the business world. There's just a great for doctorates in computer science."

People who earn a PhD in computer and work here in our state bring in on average a little more than $88,000 a year. That's a very enticing number for potential candidates.

Dean Kiss went on to explain the importance of bringing this program to UNCG and the Triad.

"There's such a need there are so many applicants within the state that the existing programs can't accommodate them. So the state is welcoming the addition of another program to make sure the state has a good supply of PhDs and doctorates of computer science."