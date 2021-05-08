UNCG announces new COVID-19 testing policy

The university will require students who are attending at least one class in person to submit proof of vaccination or get routine COVID-19 tests.

UNCG will require all students who are attending at least one class in person to either submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination or participate in periodic COVID-19 testing.

The university said students living in UNCG residence halls are currently required to submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination or participate in weekly COVID-19 testing.

According to the University, the frequency of testing will be determined based on the case amounts on campus and in the larger community.

Other Universities like Duke, Forsyth Tech, and Rockingham Community College are adopting similar approaches as part of their strategies to provide safe, in-person learning during the pandemic.

Important points regarding the new policy:

Students Living on Campus

Students who have not submitted proof of their COVID-19 vaccination will continue to receive information about participating in mandatory testing through Housing and Residence Life.

Student Living Off-Campus

Students taking at least one credit hour on campus can submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination on the Student Health Services website.

Non-residential students who do not provide proof of vaccination will receive information about testing through the University.

The University said they are giving every student who completes their COVID-19 vaccination and submits documentation $50 in Flex on their Spartan card.

Testing starts the week of August 16. Students who have not submitted proof of their COVID-19 vaccination by Friday, August 13, will be included on the initial list for testing.

Students who submit proof of their COVID-19 vaccination later will be removed from the testing list as their information is submitted.