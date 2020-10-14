UNCG makes changes to spring semester, eliminates traditional spring break

Students will begin the spring semester on January 19. That’s one week later than previously scheduled and extends the winter break.

UNCG announced it will delay the start of the spring semester for its students by one week.

The university made the announcement on Tuesday, but other changes will also be incorporated. Students will begin the spring semester on January 19. That’s one week later than previously scheduled and extends the winter break.

UNCG will also eliminate the traditional spring break in order to limit the spread of the coronavirus. It will add a Health and Wellness Day on Wednesday, March 3. The university said the spring holiday will remain for Friday, April 2 and Reading Day on Thursday, April 29.