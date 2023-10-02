UNCG Middle College introduces E-Sports club for students

With a state-of-the-art E-sports arena on campus, the students of UNCG's Middle College formed an after-school club to take advantage

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The students over at the Middle College at UNC-Greensboro continue to make history.

Recently, the university opened its state-of-the-art E-Sports arena on campus and that caught the attention of many Middle College students.

So they put together a proposal that would make them the first North Carolina Middle College with an E-sports club.

"I just wanted to be a part of the community and the tournaments. Everyone is here to help each other grow socially and with the games. Here it lets people use all this equipment on campus, and we get to interact with the college students", Neil Kapileshwari, 10th grader at UNCG Middle College told us.

Bethany Hannon is the teacher sponsor for the e-sports club, she tells us she volunteers her time because she knows how important it is for these kids to not only develop academically but socially as well.

"I really want them to have a space where they just come and have fun and relax. Our students are highly motivated and are very busy throughout the day. I thought this would be a great opportunity to interact with other students that are outside their normal circle too", Hannon went on to say.

We even spoke with one of those students that found herself outside of her normal circle and inside her school's new E-sports lounge