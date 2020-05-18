GREENSBORO, N.C. — UNC Greensboro released its Fall 2020 Academic calendar today in a memo on its website.

The university intends to start its school year on August 10, with classes beginning August 18. UNCG officials acknowledged the precautions the school is making to prevent any further spread of COVID-19. They said the upcoming semester would be unlike anything faculty and students have experienced before.

"The experience this fall will be different than anything in recent memory. It will require everyone to make significant adjustments to ensure the safety of our extended community – especially those most at risk," the release said.

Key dates on UNC Greensboro's updated calendar:

Orientation, Advising, Registration Session s: August 4-14

s: August 4-14 Semester opens : August 10

: August 10 First day of classes : August 18

: August 18 Holiday, Labor Day : Monday, September 7

: Monday, September 7 Thanksgiving Break : November 24. There will be no Fall Break to accommodate. (Thanksgiving 2020 is November 26)

: November 24. There will be to accommodate. (Thanksgiving 2020 is November 26) Final Exams : November 30-December 5

: November 30-December 5 Commencement: December 11. Event details to be determined later based on public health mandates and directives.

Officials ask that students continue to monitor UNCG's online calendar and, especially for new students, the school's SOAR website for changes and updates on orientation sessions.

UNC Greensboro said it intends to keep the schedule flexible to navigate the challenges the coronavirus might pose.

"This plan reduces the need for people to leave campus, disperse widely, and then return in the middle of the semester. Limiting movement is key for managing virus spread. It also enables us to maintain the necessary instructional days required to meet our academic standards and best serve our students," university officials said.

For the full release with more dates and details, visit the school's website.

