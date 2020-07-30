'I don't know what to expect' | UNCG students move onto campus during COVID-19 pandemic

Students at UNCG have been moving in since Saturday, but this year looks a little different compared to 2019.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Classes start in a couple of weeks and college students are slowly returning to UNCG.

Students have been moving in since Saturday. However, only one or two students at a time to promote social distancing.

Freshman Shayan Zolnoun said he doesn’t know what to expect this year.

“It’s weird because I have some friends that went to college last year and this is completely different from what they told me,” Zolnoun said.



He said starting his college experience with masks, social distancing and limited access is upsetting.

“I was excited for college now it's different,” Zolmoun said. “I’m just trying to see what's going to happen.”



Zolnoun's father said he shares the same concerns as most parents, hoping everyone keeps their distance so his son doesn’t get sick.

Adriene Lock is a sophomore and residential aid. She hopes to help freshmen like, Zolnoun adapt.

“To make people feel more comfortable around the hall and around campus,” Lock said. “Have them come to me if they have any concerns about the pandemic and make sure they're respected.”

She also has her own concerns.

“Some of my classes are hybrid so I will have to go in person a few days that’s a little nerve-racking," Lock said. "Because for the whole pandemic I haven’t been around people except my family."

Despite not having close contact with others in several months, Lock said she wants to engage in student life activities.



“I want to be active in a way where I can interact with people but do it in a socially distanced setting,” Lock said.



Cone Health infectious disease specialist Cynthia Snider said college students need to remain vigilant.



“Majority of cases in North Carolina also include college students,” Snider said. “So even though college students may not get sick enough to be hospitalized, It takes them out of class and potentially affects their classmates.”



Snider encourages students to wear masks, social distance and wash their hands frequently.

UNCG said they'll only occupy about 75 percent of the school this year.

Most campus gatherings will be virtual and if a student is exposed to the virus, they have a plan in place.

North Carolina A&T students move in August 7.