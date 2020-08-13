Leaving no student behind group of educators come together to tutor Triad students

Tutor-ish is made up of a group of qualified women who want to serve as an asset to students and parents during a new kind of school year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Students across North Carolina are preparing to go back to school; whether that's online, or returning to school buildings.

As families and educators prepare for a school year that's anything but average, the question remains how will students learning remotely gain the same knowledge or resources as students in buildings?

That's where Tutor-ish comes in; eight women noticed the uncertainty many were feeling and decided to step up.

Tutor-ish provides the same learning opportunities for students learning remotely as other students.

"We just wanted to make sure we were bridging that gap that we knew many students would have being that schools were closed," said Whitney Hawkins, a second grade teacher.

The tutoring service is virtual because of coronavirus, and tutors do more than teach the students. "We don't want to just jump into the lesson," said Hawkins, each session begins with a check-in on the students to see how they're feeling, "We always want to start with that, making sure the student is comfortable and from there we go into the lesson."

Tutors part of Tutor-ish say they don't want the group to be like school, "We want it to be engaging, we want it to be fun," said Hawkins.

An important part of this upcoming year, according to Hawkins, is to stay positive. "Students take on what they see and what they feel so you have to have a positive attitude towards this so your student will also have a positive attitude about this," Hawkins said.