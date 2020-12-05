WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced high schools will hold their own virtual ceremonies for graduating seniors.

The district also announced a week after virtual ceremonies are held, schools will host a drive-by diploma pickup which will include a chance for graduates to walk across a graduation stage and take pictures. The school district said a face to face graduation ceremony will be scheduled when conditions allow.

“Graduation is an important milestone - one we must celebrate for the nearly 3,900 graduates in our district. Unfortunately, given the circumstances, these celebrations must meet all state and local restrictions,” said Superintendent Angela Hairston.

She added, “Our task force, which included students, parents, principals and district leadership overwhelmingly felt some type of ceremony needed to happen at the time graduation was originally scheduled. Student leaders told me they also wanted a chance to be celebrated in person, to walk across a stage, and get those momentous pictures. We felt a virtual ceremony and a drive-up diploma pickup was the best way to honor those wishes. It allows the schools to keep the unique ceremonial traditions within their virtual program and still follow the health guidelines our state has in place.”

The premiere broadcast of all ceremonies will be on WS/FCS Cable 2 (Spectrum customers) and streamed online via Cable 2 on the district website located here. Students and parents are encouraged to watch the ceremonies and celebrate as their graduate’s name is called. Once the ceremony is aired a downloadable link will be available on every school’s website.

The virtual graduation premiere broadcast schedule is below.

Early College

Friday, June 12

9:00 AM

Forsyth Middle College

Friday, June 12

10:00 AM

Reynolds High School

Friday, June 12

11:00 AM

John F. Kennedy High School

Friday, June 12

1:00 PM

Carter High School

Friday, June 12

2:00 PM

Glenn High School

Friday, June 12

3:00 PM

North Forsyth High School

Friday, June 12

5:00 PM

Carver High School

Friday, June 12

7:00 PM

Winston-Salem Preparatory High School

Saturday, June 13

8:30 AM

Reagan High School

Saturday, June 13

9:30 AM

Parkland High School

Saturday, June 13

11:30 AM

Atkins High School

Saturday, June 13

1:30 PM

East Forsyth High School

Saturday, June 13

2:30 PM

Walkertown High School

Saturday, June 13

4:30 PM

Mt. Tabor High School

Saturday, June 13

5:30 PM

West Forsyth High School

Saturday, June 13

7:30 PM

Drive-by Diploma Pickup and Pictures: Beginning the week of June 15, schools will offer drive-by diploma pickup. While each drive-by will be slightly different depending on the school, students will be allowed to hop out of their car, walk across a graduation stage near a campus landmark, pose for a picture and receive their diploma from school leaders. Families and students will be asked to remain in cars until it is their scheduled turn and then return to their cars immediately after and leave campus. More detail about each drive-by session will be communicated directly to students from their individual schools.

RELATED: Guilford County Schools to host ‘drive-thru’ recognitions to honor graduating seniors

RELATED: 'This is going to be memorable:' Greensboro soccer team celebrates seniors with car parade

RELATED: High school principal hand-delivers yard signs to senior class

RELATED: Principals gone wild during the coronavirus in epic dance-off battle

RELATED: Triad principal surprises seniors while they learn from home

RELATED: Student learns she's valedictorian while working drive-thru because of coronavirus

RELATED: Page H.S. principal visits every senior during COVID-19 pandemic

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775