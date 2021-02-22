WATCH LIVE | Rockingham County Schools announces Dr. Terry Worrell as interim superintendent

The school system said Dr. Terry Worrell has served in education for over 36 years as a science teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and more.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — The Rockingham County School system completed its search for an interim superintendent Monday evening.

The board approved an interim superintendent contract for Dr. Terry Worrell starting March 1, 2021 through June 30, 2021, with an option to extend as necessary.

Worrell previously served as superintendent of Asheboro City Schools for five years.

According to Rockingham County Schools, she worked in four different school districts, one of those being Rockingham County Schools.

The school system said Worrell has served in education for over 36 years as a science teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal, assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, regional superintendent of 41 schools, and superintendent.

“She served as an elementary, middle and high school principal for 17 years prior to working at the central services level,” the school system said in a news release. “Dr. Worrell is a native of Guilford County and first-generation college student.”

Worrell earned her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, master’s degree in human development and learning from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, education specialist degree in education leadership from Appalachian State University and doctorate in educational leadership from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.