HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two Triad natives returned to their old stomping grounds at Wesleyan Christian Academy in High Point on Thursday to encourage the new class of students.

Maria Reginaldi became a star on Broadway, and Bryce Kenny had been driving with the Monster Jam Circuit for four years.

The Wesleyan Christian alums encouraged students to work hard and follow their dreams.

Reginaldi also sang for the students, and Kenny brought his monster truck for students to take pictures.

