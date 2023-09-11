Western Guilford High principal says school has no AC, students learn from home during repairs

Students will learn remotely on Canvas while repairs are being made.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Western Guilford High School students will learn remotely starting Tuesday afternoon due to HVAC issues in the school, principal Keith Barnett told parents in an email on Monday night.

Barnett said the high school does not have working air conditioning and is sending students home while repairs are made.

School will start for students at regular time on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Then, at noon, students will be dismissed. The principal said during the shortened day, students will be able to meet with their teachers, grab school supplies and receive a pre-packaged lunch.

Students will learn remotely via their Canvas modules through Thursday, Sept. 14, Barnett said.

The principal promised to keep parents updated on the progress of the repairs.

