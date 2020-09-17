What you need to know about elementary school options to reopen with in-person learning

School districts can now decide to allow students in kindergarten through fifth grade to return to in-person learning.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper announced Thursday that school districts can operate under Plan A. School districts can decide to allow students in kindergarten through fifth grade to return to in-person learning.

School districts that choose to implement Plan A in-person learning will be allowed to have all elementary students return beginning on Oct. 5.

“We are able to open this option because most North Carolinians have doubled down on our safety and prevention measures and stabilized our numbers,” Cooper said.

School districts still have the flexibility to choose to operate under Plan A, B, or C based on their needs.

“I want to be clear, Plan A may not be right at this time for many school districts and for every family. Opportunities for remote learning need to be available for families who choose it. And districts will have the flexibility to select a plan based on their unique situation,” Cooper said.

Under Plan A, in-person learning, the number of students will not be limited in classrooms. However, face masks are required of all students, teachers and staff. It also includes social distancing and symptom screening.

“Science shows that younger children are less likely to become infected, have symptoms, experience severe disease or spread the virus,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, Secretary of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

What's required under Plan A:

Face masks for all

Social distancing

Symptom screening

What is not required under Plan A: