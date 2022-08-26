School bus rules: Do you know when to stop in these 5 traffic scenarios?

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — School starts Monday for several Piedmont Triad districts and that means you'll see more big yellow buses on the roads. Do you know when you're supposed to stop for a school bus? Here's a refresher for what to do when you see a stopped school bus.
1: Two-lane roadway:
All traffic from both directions must stop on a two-lane road.
2: Two-lane roadway with center turning lane:
All traffic from both directions must stop on a two-lane road with a center turning lane.
3: Four-lane road without a median separation:
All traffic from both directions must stop on a four-lane road without a median.
4: Divided highway of four lanes or more with a median separation:
Only the traffic following the school bus must stop on a divided highway of four lanes or more with a median separation.
5: Roadway of four lanes or more with a center turning lane:
Only the traffic following the bus must stop with a roadway of four lanes or more with a center turning lane.