School bus rules: Do you know when to stop in these 5 traffic scenarios?

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — School starts Monday for several Piedmont Triad districts and that means you'll see more big yellow buses on the roads. Do you know when you're supposed to stop for a school bus? Here's a refresher for what to do when you see a stopped school bus.

1: Two-lane roadway:

All traffic from both directions must stop on a two-lane road.

2: Two-lane roadway with center turning lane:

All traffic from both directions must stop on a two-lane road with a center turning lane.

3: Four-lane road without a median separation:

All traffic from both directions must stop on a four-lane road without a median.

4: Divided highway of four lanes or more with a median separation:

Only the traffic following the school bus must stop on a divided highway of four lanes or more with a median separation.

5: Roadway of four lanes or more with a center turning lane: