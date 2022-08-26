x
School bus rules: Do you know when to stop in these 5 traffic scenarios?

Do you know what to do in these different traffic scenarios when a school bus is stopped?

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — School starts Monday for several Piedmont Triad districts and that means you'll see more big yellow buses on the roads. Do you know when you're supposed to stop for a school bus? Here's a refresher for what to do when you see a stopped school bus. 

1: Two-lane roadway: 

All traffic from both directions must stop on a two-lane road. 

Credit: WFMY
All traffic from both directions must stop.

2: Two-lane roadway with center turning lane: 

All traffic from both directions must stop on a two-lane road with a center turning lane. 

Credit: WFMY
All traffic from both directions must stop.

3: Four-lane road without a median separation: 

All traffic from both directions must stop on a four-lane road without a median. 

Credit: WFMY
All traffic from both directions must stop.

4: Divided highway of four lanes or more with a median separation: 

Only the traffic following the school bus must stop on a divided highway of four lanes or more with a median separation. 

Credit: WFMY
Only traffic following the bus must stop.

5: Roadway of four lanes or more with a center turning lane: 

Only the traffic following the bus must stop with a roadway of four lanes or more with a center turning lane. 

Credit: WFMY
Only traffic following the bus must stop.

