Whitaker Elementary School moves to online learning until end of November

The school will be moving to online learning until November 30. Officials said remote learning will continue as scheduled for all other grades.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Whitaker Elementary School has moved all classes online until the end of November after five reported cases of COVID-19.

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System made the announcement Sunday.

School officials said the school will be closed to all students and staff until Nov. 30.

WS/FCS officials said remote learning will continue as scheduled for all other grades.

“We’re working closely with the health department to verify and track each case,” the school system said in a press release. “The Forsyth County Department of Public Health is still working to verify the cases and determine if this will be considered a coronavirus cluster.”

OTHER STORIES

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.