Wilkes County Schools make masks optional starting Wednesday

Masks will be optional on campus. However, masks will still be mandatory on buses due to federal transportation guidelines.

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — Wilkes County School board voted to make masks optional at the meeting on Tuesday night.

School officials said after receiving updated guidance about quarantines, Wilkes County school, BOE said masks will be optional on campus starting Wednesday, Feb. 16.

However, masks will still be mandatory on buses due to federal transportation guidelines. Mask will also be required for students and staff returning to school on days 6 through 10 after testing positive for COVID, according to school officials.

With masks being optional, Wilkes County Schools said students and staff who are sick stay should stay at home until they are well. The school system released a statement on Facebook Tuesday evening.

"As always, we will respect each individual’s decision on whether or not they choose to wear a mask on our campuses," said Wilkes County School officials. "Thank you for your understanding as we continue to face the challenges presented by this pandemic."