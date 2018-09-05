WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools joins a growing number of school districts closing school on May 16 for a teacher rally in Raleigh.

On Wednesday, school leaders made the announcement that it will close schools on May 16. The day will be either a take leave or workday for school staff. The school district said it had 1,600 absence requests for the day. The district also said there are no plans to make up the school day.

Recently, Guilford County Schools announced it would close for the day after nearly 2,000 teachers confirmed absences to the county.

The absences come as teachers throughout the state are taking part in the 'March for Students and Rally for Respect.

In Guilford County, the day will become an optional teacher workday for school personnel. Central offices will remain open and will operate on a regular schedule. The district also announced there’s no plan to add more make-up days to the end of the school year.

Wake County Schools, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, Durham County Schools and Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools will also be closed May 16.

