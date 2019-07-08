WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board of Education has named, Dr. Angela Pringle as the new superintendent.

Dr. Pringle comes from the Richmond County School system in Georgia. She has a proven record of reducing turnover from 21-percent to 8-percent. She worked for seven years as a math teacher and also as a track coach.

Recently, Dr. Beverly Emory announced she was stepping down as superintendent to accept a new position as the Director of District and Regional Support with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

Dr. Pringle said, “Let’s get to work” while speaking at the meeting to announce the new superintendent.

