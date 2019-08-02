WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools is looking for a new superintendent.

That’s after Dr. Beverly Emory announced she has accepted a position with the North Carolina Department of Instruction. The new position will allow Emory to work and improve low-performing schools as head of the new program.

Emory will spend at least 90 days with the district before leaving the position or until an interim is announced.

Emory was hired in March of 2013 as the sixth superintendent of the school district. She has spent 38 years in education.