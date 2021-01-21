WS/FCS deciding on high school reentry, students worried a delay is possible

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' board members are debating to send all high school students back for in-person learning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — As Guilford County high schoolers wait to learn when they can start in-person learning, Winston Salem Forsyth County Schools will decide on if their high-school students will stay on track to return to the classroom, next week.

Students are sent to go back Monday, but the board called for a special meeting Thursday to decide if that will actually happen.

Officials tell WFMY a delay is likely.

Regan High School 10th grader Abigail Bach said she’d be devastated if her chance to learn in person is taken away from her.

“I don’t even think I will even log onto my classes because we have waited so long to do this, to go back to school and get something,” Bach said. “We’ve waited forever and they keep pushing it back and trying to delay our human interaction and our human right and its just not fair.”

Suzan Larimore has a freshman at Walker Town High School.

“I just feel like he’s going to fail freshman year all together without being able to be in the classroom and get the instruction he needs,” Larimore said. “Kids aren’t meant to sit in front of electronic devices for this long."

Larimore said for her sons sake they need to stick with the current re-entry plan.

That is smaller high schoolers back in class two days a week.

The rest will be remote with one flex or training day.

Students at larger high schools will learn in person four times a month and stay remote on the other days.

“Getting out of the house and being around other people would be beneficial on its own,” Larimore said. “It’s good for their mental health but getting into a routine would be hard I feel like.”

Bach said four times a month is worth it for her.

“Yeah the human interaction is just something that you need to have,” Bach said. “Everyone is stuck in their houses all day.”

Not all students and parents feel that way.

Just over 40 % of families are staying remote regardless of the school boards vote.

Over in Guilford County high school students are staying remote.