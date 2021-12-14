Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board of Education keeps mask policy in place

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board of Education voted to extend the mandatory mask mandate until January after their meeting on Tuesday.
The board decided that everyone will continue to wear face coverings inside all district buildings, facilities and transportation.
The mask policy is optional for indoor athletics and performing arts only while actively playing or performing. Masks will still be required for practices, performances and plays.
The school board said they'll continue to monitor the number of cases and close contacts over the next month. School officials will bring those numbers to the next meeting on Jan. 11 to vote again.