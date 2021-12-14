Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board of Education keeps mask policy in place

WS/FCS Board of Education will meet again in January to re-evaluate their mask policy.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School Board of Education voted to extend the mandatory mask mandate until January after their meeting on Tuesday.

The board decided that everyone will continue to wear face coverings inside all district buildings, facilities and transportation.

The mask policy is optional for indoor athletics and performing arts only while actively playing or performing. Masks will still be required for practices, performances and plays.