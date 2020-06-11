Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools kindergartners heading back to school

More than 2,000 students are expected back in classrooms on Nov. 9.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Kindergarten students in Forsyth County could be back in school as soon as Monday. The district already began its phased reopening plan to adapt to the ongoing pandemic. Pre-K and Early Childhood students went back to class last week. First-graders begin in-person instruction on Nov. 16.

According to a press release, 2,327 kindergarten students will return to school, 616 of them will continue with remote learning and 173 did not respond to a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Preference Survey.