New lunch prices, free and reduced lunch program for WS/FCS students

Dine WS/FCS share changes for the coming year including meal prices and eligibility for free and reduced lunches.

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — Representatives from Dine WS/FCS will discuss changes for the coming year including meal prices and the fact that more students are eligible for free or reduced lunches.

They will also talk about the relaunch of the Mood Boost program in elementary schools which helps students identify how certain foods can make them feel and a new program in middle schools that highlights global cuisines.

There will also be samples of menu items that will be offered at schools this year.

