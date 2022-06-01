Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools providing COVID-19 testing to students, staff at select schools while expanding program

The school district hopes offering COVID-19 testing will help students and staff return to work or school.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials announced a program that will offer free COVID-19 testing to students and staff in select schools but will expand the program to others.

“Testing in our communities is limited, and for some parents and staff it’s hard to make appointments and wait for test results,” said Katie Key, WS/FCS Director of Nurses. “This is time they could actually spend in school. If they are symptomatic at school, they can get a test and possibly return within 24 hours if they are negative, and their symptoms are improving. These are rapid tests that provide results within fifteen minutes.”

According to school officials testing will only be for WS/FCS students or staff at these schools:

Clemmons Middle School

Lewisville Elementary School

Hanes Middle

The Downtown School

Reynolds High

Special Children's School

Kernersville Elementary

Rural Hall Elementary

Whitaker Elementary

Piney Grove Elementary

Mineral Springs Elementary

North Forsyth High School

Vienna Elementary

Kimberley Park Elementary

Walkertown Elementary

So far, twenty school staff members were trained by Novant Health educators. As more staff members are trained testing will be expanded in more schools by the end of the month said WS/FCS officials.

According to district leaders, the staff trains on PPE use, how to administer the test to a student or staff member, and how to document results in a state program called, electronic COVID-19 Aggregate Test Reporting or eCATR.

The school district hopes offering COVID-19 testing opportunities will help students and staff return to work or school.

The following schools will be trained this week: Main Street Academy, Jefferson Elementary, Carter High School, and Carver High School.