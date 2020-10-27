'The reference was missed' | WS/FCS Board Member speaks after comments made over email sparks demands for her resignation

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board Member Andrea Bramer said her comments were taken out of context when she quoted a book and movie.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Parents are raising concerns about comments made by a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board Member after an email surfaced.

A screenshot circulating on social media shows the email sent by board member Andrea Bramer.

“Considering that almost every university is now online. She will face the same future. I suggest we find a way for them to learn and remediate the weaknesses in the system now, rather than flunk out of college and ruin their life opportunities. This is assuming of course that they are still alive from the virus,” the text in the screenshot reads.

Bramer said she was referencing the book and movie, The Hunger Games, and her comments were taken out of context.

“I quoted the hunger games book and movie, which my children read, when Hamich was on the train talking to Peeta and Katniss about finding shelter. The reference was missed and the opinion of what I have been trying to say lost,” Bramer said in a statement to WFMY News 2.

Bramer initially responded to our request with no comment, but later sent this statement after we followed up.

“We are in an awful position. Our board members have had sleepless nights worrying and praying that we do the right thing by ALL (or the most we can) students and staff. We weigh the spread that could hit our county with Thanksgiving and Christmas coming. Fatigue is setting in and people miss their families. It is our biological imperative to be together, To have social interaction. But this is not a normal time. In this time, interactions can cause spread. We try to look at the whole picture. The weight of this burden is heavy. So when a few people actually try to limit my opinion to a few statements, I realize they have an agenda and do not know our real job and the critical thinking we must do,” said Bramer.

“You will have to excuse me when I say no comment, because this picture is way too large for one comment taken out of context and the quote from a book misconstrued. My vote will come from science and medical professionals, not a political agenda,” Bramer said.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools parent Amanda Yokeley created a petition Monday, calling for Bramer’s resignation.

Yokeley said Bramer’s comments were concerning. “I think that’s totally inappropriate for a board member to comment on,” she said.

The chair of the board of education, Malishai Woodbury, said she can’t comment on Bramer’s email, but the board is working hard to ensure the safety of all students, teachers and staff.

“This school district is working extremely hard to reopen schools at the appropriate time so that all children are safe,” Woodbury said.

Yokely said her kids are struggling with remote learning and she wants them back in the classroom.

“I am confused because all of the board member talked about going to plan B and they acknowledged the issues the kids were having with remote learning,” she said.

But some parents are concerned when looking at the numbers and coronavirus data.

Brianne Sorendo has two kids in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and said while remote learning has been a struggle, the data is something to be concerned about.

“The numbers are spiking still. I haven’t seen the numbers for today yet but the last time I looked we were getting July peak stuff again and that’s just not safe in my opinion,” said Sorendo.

She said her oldest son has severe asthma, which makes her all that more worried about what a potential exposure to the virus could do.

“I don’t want him to be compromised or anyone else with kids or parents or grandparent that have underlying medical conditions,” she said.

Sorendo said she hopes the school board makes the best decision for students, parents and teachers tomorrow, although she knows whatever that is won’t make everyone happy.

Woodbury said she understands parents are deeply concerned. She said she hopes the community stays well and finds grace and patience with one another during this difficult time.