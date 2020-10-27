Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education to hold reentry plan meeting

The WS/FCS board will discuss what to do about reopening, budgets, and the superintendent search during a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Editor's note: The above video is from a meeting where the reopening plan was originally approved.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' families will soon know more about a new potential reopening plan. The Board of Education will discuss a revised plan during Tuesday’s regular meeting.

Pre-K students were scheduled to return to class Monday under the original plan. That plan has been delayed by at least two weeks due to the rising COVID-19 infection rate. That reopening could move even further back depending on the decisions made during the meeting.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the auditorium of the Education Building on Bethania Station Road in Winston-Salem. The board is expected to also discuss the search for a new superintendent and a budget resolution. You can see a full agenda on the district’s website. There is a form to fill out if you want to leave a virtual public comment.